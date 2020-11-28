A mask on a beard would probably be less safe but that does not mean that beard is risky during this time of pandemic. A beard will obstruct the mask from fully covering and protecting your face. A lot of articles were claiming that a beard can result in greater risk of being affected by coronavirus. But that is not really true.

You do not need to shave your beard but maintaining hygiene is really important. An unhealthy beard or not taking care of your beard can lead to many problems. It is important to keep your beard clean so it doesn’t lead to pathogens or rashes.

When the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted an infographic about health and facial hair, many people took it as being a possible COVID warning. People thought a beard can make you have higher chances of catching the virus. But that was not true as many of them later realized that the infographic had no relation to coronavirus.

Touching your face or beard again and again especially with unwashed hands should be strictly avoided.