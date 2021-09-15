India Nod For Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Phase 3 Trials

Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine: According to reports, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has got clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake Phase 3 bridging studies of Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V Light in India. The expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization denied authorization for trials in July, citing a lack of "scientific rationale"

According to sources, Panacea Biotec's batch has been sent for quality assurance inspections, following which the dosages can be securely delivered to trial participants.