India Nod For Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Phase 3 Trials

Sep 15, 2021, 15:26 IST
India Approves Phase 3 Trials of the Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine - Sakshi Post

The first batch of Sputnik Light's phase-3 trials has been delivered to India for quality and safety confirmation, and testing will begin soon.

Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine: According to reports, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has got clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake Phase 3 bridging studies of Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V Light in India. The expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization denied authorization for trials in July, citing a lack of "scientific rationale"

According to sources, Panacea Biotec's batch has been sent for quality assurance inspections, following which the dosages can be securely delivered to trial participants.

Advertisement
Back to Top