If You Have This Symptom, You Should Get Tested for Omicron

Is it possible for COVID-19 symptoms to differ depending on their variants?

The rate of transmissibility and the severity level of each new variant is what we are most concerned about.

COVID's Omicron strain is now thought to be highly transmissible, and it has become a major source of concern for health officials all over the world. The new variant has been discovered in 63 nations so far, and the World Health Organization predicts that it will soon overtake the Delta variant in the contest for transmission. Experts, on the other hand, appear to be less worried when it comes to intensity and related symptoms. Let's explore why.

So Far, Omicron Symptoms Have Been Described As "Mild."

According to the World Health Organization, the most current strain of SARS-CoV-2 might readily pass from one person to another. Those who have already contracted the virus or who have not been properly vaccinated are still in danger of contracting it. The disease, however, will be milder than the Delta variant, according to the World Health Organization.

"There is still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron. While preliminary findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than Delta, and all cases reported in the EU/EEA to date have been mild or asymptomatic, it remains unclear to what extent Omicron may be inherently less virulent. More data is needed to understand the severity profile," the report stated.

There have been no reports of serious illnesses since the onset of Omicron till now. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association and the first person to discover the Omicron strain, first described the condition as "mild," with infected people showing no evidence of severity.

'A Lot Of Body Ache' Might Indicate Omicron.

Although the extensively mutated variant is contagious, the symptoms are mild.

Body ache is one of the telltale indications of COVID's Omicron variant. Night sweats might be warning signs of the new Omicron variant, according to general practitioner Dr Unben Pillay of the South African Department of Health. However, the doctor warned that it might cause "a lot of body pain."

Infection is indicated by pain in the body. It's an indication of inflammation caused by your immune system's struggle against the foreign pathogen. Previous strain infection might produce body pain, but it wasn't as prevalent as a fever or a prolonged cough.

In patients infected with the Omicron virus, a sure-shot symptom of COVID-19 is unusual.

So far, the loss or alteration in smell or taste has been the most revealing indicator of COVID-19. A coronavirus infection was confirmed by these two sensory alterations.

According to Dr Coetzee, however, this symptom is less prevalent among patients infected with the Omicron. Those who acquire high body temperatures, on the other hand, are treated on their own over time. Also, no occurrences of a stuffy, plugged nose have been reported among individuals infected with the new strain.

Other Signs And Symptoms To Be Aware Of

Mild temperature, 'a lot of body ache,' fatigue, 'scratchy' rather than the painful throat, and night sweats are some of the Omicron variant's symptoms.

Apart from that, COVID-19 targets both the upper and lower respiratory systems, and severe infection can result in a chronic dry cough, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, and low blood oxygen levels, all of which require immediate medical treatment.