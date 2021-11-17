How to Self Cure or Destress Yourself Through Yoga

Stress can be easily combated with the help of yoga. When you follow a regular practice of yogic techniques like asanas, pranayama, and meditation practice etc., this will take care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Start the day with a few cycles of Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations, breathing and meditation techniques. If you are able to dedicate even 15-20 minutes on your yoga mat every day, you will feel less stressed and more at peace.

Start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. These consist of gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilize your muscles. This will prepare your body for a practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries.

Here are a few simple asanas that you can hold for upto a minute each.

Asanas

Hastha Uthanasana

Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

Urdvamukha Svanasana – Upward Dog Pose

Veera Bhadrasana – Warrior Pose

Sarvangasana – Shoulder stand

Follow this up with a breathing technique for another 3 minutes, meditation for 2-3 minutes too, and you can wrap it up by chanting a few mantras.

Meditation

Swaas Dhyan

Formation

Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana)

Place your palms on your knees facing up (Prapthi Mudra)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

The time you take to inhale and exhale should be in a ratio of 6:6, i.e., if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts

Focus on your breath entering and then leaving your nostrils as you inhale and exhale.

Disha/direction: Face towards East

Benefits

Brings your mind to the present and makes you more aware

Reduces stress

You will experience calmness

Clears your mind of unwanted thoughts

Pranayama

Method:

Sit in any comfortable position - Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)

Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Kapal Bhati

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it

Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach



Yoga brings clarity of thought, helping you to clear your head and make a deeper connection with yourself. Yoga breeds mindfulness which helps you out of hard situations that life hands out to you. With yoga, you can remove stress from your life, and channel your energies towards growth, and self-development.

The article has been authored by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar