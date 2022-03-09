HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru Honors Female Cancer Survivors for their Unwavering Determination and Willpower

Bengaluru: HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru, one of India’s leading cancer care chains, commemorates International Women’s Day by felicitating ten female cancer survivors for displaying unwavering determination and sheer willpower to fight cancer. On this occasion, a team of renowned HCG onco-surgeons and medical oncologists participated in a panel discussion on the year's theme, #BreakTheBias.The agenda of the discussion was to promote the idea of gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Vishal Rao, Group Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, and the panellists for the discussion were Dr Mahesh Bandemagal, Surgical Oncologist; Dr Abhilasha Narayan, Consultant – Gynaec Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon; Dr Roshni Dasgupta, Consultant – Medical Oncologist; and Dr Kritika Murugan, Surgical Oncologist.



Dr Vishal Rao and Manisha Kumar, COO felicitating cancer survivor



The discussion highlighted the importance of gender innovation as a growing mandate in oncology, women in surgery, the burden and hurdles of the HCG Moonshot for cervical cancer eradication for India, breaking the bias in oncology through empathy design for cancer patients and balance at work/home. They shared insights on how, over the last decade, there have been tremendous advancements in cancer screening programmes that have contributed to bringing about a difference in the survival rates of cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Manisha Kumar, COO & Cluster Head, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru, said, "Cancer may be the toughest battle that one may face, but with the right diagnosis and treatment at the right time, along with determination and positivity, we can overcome this too." We, at HCG Hospital, are continuously striving towards creating a comprehensive treatment approach to treat patients with the best of our clinical expertise and technologies available. It has been an honour today to hear the inspiring stories of our cancer survivors and to felicitate them on International Women’s Day."



The cancer survivors who were felicitated at the event shared their treatment experiences at HCG hospital and emphasised the importance of identifying unusual symptoms and seeking immediate consultation from doctors. They thanked the doctors and the hospital staff for providing complete support during and after treatment.