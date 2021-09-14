Govt Lists Symptoms Of Post COVID MIS-C In Children

MIS-C In Children: As a result of cases recorded in Odisha, the government has identified the symptoms of post-COVID-19 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children.

High temperatures, rashes, conjunctivitis or redness of the eyes, severe stomach discomfort, and poor perfusion are all symptoms.

According to the government, it is an immunologically mediated disease that can damage the heart, liver, and kidneys.

The symptoms of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome - Children (MIS-C) can manifest in many areas of the body.

We don't know what causes MIS-C just yet.

We do know, however, that many MIS-C children carried the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone who had COVID-19.

MIS-C is a severe, even fatal disease, although most children who have been identified with it have improved with medical treatment.

What to do if you suspect your kid is suffering from MIS-C

If your kid is exhibiting MIS-C symptoms, contact your child's doctor, nurse, or clinic straight away.

Any of the following signs and symptoms, as well as a fever:

Abdominal (gut) pain

Bloodshot eyes

Chest tightness/pain

Diarrhoea

Feeling extra tired

Headache

Low blood pressure

Neck pain

Rash

Vomiting

Keep in mind that not every child will have the same symptoms.

COVID-19: How to Protect Your Child

Based on what we currently know about MIS-C, the best approach to safeguarding your kid is to take daily precautions to keep your child and the rest of your family safe from the virus that causes COVID-19.