Google’s Top Searches Of 2020 Is Here: COVID Impact In Most Categories

Google revealed its annual search ranking; the keywords that gained most attention this year. The year was very unusual as obviously coronavirus related searches were at the top. Apart from this, people also searched for “Things To Do at Home.”

‘How to’ and ‘Why’ related searches became most popular. People sitting at home during lockdown searched for many interesting recipes, games and jobs at home. The top trending searches in the US related to coronavirus were as below.

In the Top “How to Make” Searches, we had:

How to make hand sanitizer How to make a face mask with fabric How to make whipped coffee How to make a mask with a bandana How to make a mask without sewing

Most of the searches here are related to coronavirus and people trying to deal with it. Three out of five searches are for face masks and one for sanitizer. Both items used as precaution against COVID.

Top “Things to do During coronavirus” Searches

Best stocks to buy during coronavirus Dating during coronavirus Dentist open during coronavirus Unemployment during coronavirus Jobs hiring during coronavirus

Top Overall Searches

Coronavirus Election results Kobe Bryant Zoom IPL

The Overall worldwide top searches were considerately different. With Coronavirus topping the list, we had election results, Kobe Bryant also in second and third place respectively.

Top Concert Searches

Together At Home concert Fire Fight Australia concert Garth Brooks drive in concert Travis Scott Fortnite concert BTS online concert

Top Recipe Searches

Dalgona coffee Ekmek Sourdough bread Pizza Lahmacun

As people tried adjusting to their life during lockdown, they also looked for various things to do at homes. Like making Dalgona coffee, cutting or styling your hair and various games and activities.