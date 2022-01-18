Doctors at Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad Give New Lease of Life to Single-Lung Patient

Hyderabad: A patient with a single lung and suffering from Acute Pulmonary Thromboembolism and Pneumonia was treated by a team of doctors guided by Dr. Ravindra Reddy, Consultant Pulmonologist, Dr. Subhakar Kandi, Consultant Pulmonologist & Dr. Sardar Shaik, Consultant Critical Care, at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.

Acute pulmonary embolism, or embolus, is a blockage of the pulmonary (lung) artery. The patient, Mr. Narasimha, 64 years old and hypertensive, was brought to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, with single lung and diagnosed to have acute pulmonary thromboembolism and pneumonia. He experienced sudden shortness of breath and was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, requiring sequential oxygen support, non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilatory support.

This patient had undergone a left lung resection 40 years ago for damaged lung. In intensive care, he was managed by a team of pulmonologists.

“He was started out on treatment and was closely monitored round the clock by our team of residents and nursing staff. His pneumonia slowly resolved and his saturations returned to normal. He was extubated successfully after five days on the ventilator,” said Dr. Ravindra Reddy, Consultant Pulmonologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

“Because of the patient’s previous health condition, his family members were scared. But the doctors and hospital authorities lent them courage and moral support to face the situation. It took 14 days of relentless efforts by the team of doctors, who left no stone unturned to treat this patient with one lung and two diseases, and get him back to good health,” Dr. Ravinder Reddy added.

Mr. Narasimha has thanked doctor team, nursing team and support staff for taking care of him round the clock and giving him new lease of life.