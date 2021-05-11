The debate over whether cow's milk or buffalo milk is good for health has been around for some time and more importantly which one is good for weight loss.

In India, the status of milk goes far beyond input to diet, nutrition or health and goes on to become a way of life with ceremonies and beliefs getting included in the usage of milk. According to recent data, in the last three decades, world milk production has increased by more than 59 percent, from 530 million tonnes in 1988 to 843 million tonnes in 2018. And out of that India is the world’s largest milk producer, with 22 percent of global production. India and Pakistan produce about 80% of all buffalo milk worldwide, followed by China, Egypt, and Nepal.

According to Kishore Indukuri, Founder & CEO –Sid’s Farm,” Along with being a producer, India is also the biggest consumer of milk, making it one of the most sourced and consumed items. While cows’ milk remains the most chosen variant for children and aged population of India, the heartland of India depends on buffaloes’ milk.”

Historically the cows’ milk is the chosen drink for direct intake, especially in the case of children and the elderly; for sweetmeats, paneer, curd, ice-creams and all other secondary products dependent on milk, buffalo milk remains the most important input.

Buffalo milk is rich in proteins and contains less cholesterol as compared to cow’s milk, and it is good for people suffering from diseases such as PCOD, hypertension, kidney diseases, and obesity. Milk, whether cow’s milk or buffalo’s milk, is a very healthy food item. Just like cow’s milk, buffalo milk has a high nutritional value and is used to produce dairy products like butter, yoghurt, cheese, and ice cream.

In case anyone wants to lose weight, one can prefer buffalo milk as it increases feelings of fullness. This may help reduce food intake throughout the day and helps in body fat. Similarly, if anyone wants to reduce their fat intake or have mild lactose intolerance, opting for cow’s milk may be better.

Both types of milk are good for health and have their own health benefits. So, what to consume depends on individual preference. Just make sure that milk is part of your daily diet.