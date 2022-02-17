This Deltacron Variant is Vaccine Resistant, Say Experts

Hyderabad: In the last several days, genetic experts working on genome sequencing and tracking novel SARS-CoV-2 variants have identified additional Deltacron clusters from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. In addition to the three Delta/Omicron genome clusters, researchers in the United Kingdom discovered one additional Deltacron variant in just two days, bringing the total to two variants of what is thought to be a genetic mix of Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Following the discovery of the two separate Delta and Omicron variants, several UK researchers have suggested that the combined Deltacron variants are particularly deadly since they are both vaccination and immune resistant. The United Kingdom's Health Security Agency (UKHSA), for its part, has classified the two variations as "signals currently under monitoring and investigation." The new Deltacron variants are a clear sign of recombination, implying that genetic material from Delta and Omicron has been exchanged, resulting in the new variants.

According to UK experts, the novel variations may be resistant to existing COVID vaccinations. However, geneticists from the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in New Delhi claim that there is no proof that the recombinant Delta and Omicron variants are severe or have the capacity to trigger a new surge.

In a series of tweets, a senior scientist from IGIB, Dr Vinod Scaria, said, "There is nothing to suggest at this moment that these recombinants have any additional advantage when compared to Omicron. More epidemiological data is awaited as more genomes are reported from across the world."

Senior scientists who have been following the genetic recombination of different SARs-CoV-2 variants have noted that while new Delta and Omicron variants are being reported, it is possible that they are not more severe than the current Omicron variant.

While public health professionals who are following the SARS-evolution CoV-2 say there is a lot of concern about how quickly the virus is changing, they also say that there is adequate hybrid immunity among the general population against the Omicron and Delta variants at the moment.

"Extensive vaccination and natural infection have given enough immunity against the Omicron variant in Telangana. At present, there should not be any cause for concern among people about new variants," senior doctors here said.