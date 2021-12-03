Decoding the Post Pandemic Work Culture

NASSCOM reports that, as of March 2021, the Indian IT-BPM sector has employed over 4.5 million people. Many of them will return to their desks as pandemic related restrictions ease, but how many are ready for the old normal? Will brick and mortar offices be the norm or the exception now? Will employees continue to offer flexible and hybrid work models to their employees? Will the focus on mental and physical health remain strong or will employees be expected to deliver results regardless of personal challenges they may still be facing?

Alok Bansal, Visionet Systems India's MD and Global Head of BFSI business says, “What is obvious is that companies will increasingly be putting in place the hybrid work model with customised twists for each employee or sets of employees doing similar work. The pandemic has brought into focus the usefulness and cost-effective facets of working from home and this will help companies to cut down on the expenses needed to lease office spaces. With the profit and loss statements looking healthier, companies can divert money towards taking better care of employees. The pandemic has taught us that human capital must be central to every endeavour and we can never again put the well-being of employees on the back burner in pursuit of corporate goal posts. Employers will have to do everything in their power to make their workforce feel safe, valued and at ease in a world wrought with uncertainty.”

Mr. Alok believes that counselling services, health insurance benefits and flexible work modules will now define employee experience at work places and will be indispensable. He says, “We have learnt over the last two years that employees can be productive even when they are working remotely. Especially for young parents and caregivers, if this is a preferred model, companies must extend it to them. Wellness, be it financial, physical or emotional, will have to be prioritised in corporate policies and practices. Recently, I was reading an article which cited a WHO estimate that over 7.5% Indians suffer from some mental disorder. Employers hence must do everything in their power to ensure a stress free work environment. If we don't, we will be setting ourselves up for major setbacks. This is why at Visionet, we created a safety net for employees during the pandemic by offering them paid medical leave, health care, counselling and a lot more.”

Trust, respect, care and empathy, he believes are keynotes of good leadership and every organisation must make space to address the fears and anxieties of its employees. He adds, "At Visionet, we will continue to make sure the 'human' element is prioritized in the realm of Human Resources. Something as simple as scheduling ‘coffee breaks’ with team members, empowering employees and enabling access to learning and development platforms, help create a supportive atmosphere at work. The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority and we will do all we can to enhance a healthier work-life balance for them and help them achieve holistic well-being."

Unprecedented times demand unprecedented measures, says Mr. Alok concludes, "A leader must not only be focused on results but also on the cost, at which success is achieved. We have to collectively ensure that the cost is not too high."