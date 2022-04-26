Cultsport's newly launched home fitness product cultROW

Cultsport, India's premium smart fitness products brand, has launched its all-in-one cardio and strength training machine– cultROW on 12th April and is available on the brand's official website. cultROW is the only machine that offers a high-intensity workout that targets 85% of your muscle groups. It has a low impact on the joints and helps in crushing serious calories.

The seat of cultROW ergonomically helps users maintain a proper posture and offer complete comfort to the users. Simple to use, one can change the resistance level using the knob rotator and increase/decrease the intensity as per their desire. The real bonus is that the machine is compact and conveniently fits any space. It has an integrated screen holder where the user can place their phones or tabs and take a live session with trainers, row through virtual scenic routes, or simply binge-watch their favourite shows.

Speaking on the launch, Dinesh Godara, Category Lead of Cultsport said, "We wanted something for our audience that was quick and effective. For the ease of the users, we designed the cultROW. It has EMS magnetic resistance from 0-100%, so users can set the resistance as per their flow. People who want to embark on their fitness journey should get it because this is one of the best cardio machines that helps in a full-body workout ensuring high-calorie burn in just 20mins. We at cult always believe in connected fitness and the same we have added to the cultROW. People can connect their mobile or tablet to access the rowing content from the best cult trainers.”

The objective of the brand is not to push people to fitness but to create a space where they feel comfortable and self-motivated to improve their lifestyle, and cultROW is one of the many ways of making people realise it. The cultROW also offers a year of free cult LIVE membership, free delivery and installation of the machine. To provide its customers with complete satisfaction, they can return it within 10 days if it does not fulfil their needs. The buyers can also take the no-cost EMIs feature to make it an affordable and easy purchase.