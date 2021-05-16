COVID19: 8 Reasons Why You Should Get Vaccinated

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives across the world, it is critical to vaccinate people and break the chain. Vaccination is an imperative step in managing this pandemic, achieving herd immunity, and protecting a population from a future outbreak. Israel has now been able to relax some Covid-19 restrictions as a result of a very successful and efficient mass vaccination drive.

The following are eight reasons why people should get vaccinated at the earliest:

1. Reduced infection risk

After receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the body begins to produce antibodies that will fight coronavirus if people become infected. People may still become infected after being vaccinated, but once a majority of the population has been vaccinated, herd immunity is achieved, and the risk of infection will reduce even further. As a result, vaccination can provide community protection while also reducing virus transmission.

2. Protection against severe illness

Several studies have found that most COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing severe illness. As a result, if people get vaccinated and contract coronavirus, they are unlikely to become seriously ill. In comparison to those who are not vaccinated and become infected, people will only have mild to moderate symptoms. The population can almost eliminate your risk of hospitalization and mortality by getting fully vaccinated.

3. Protection of unborn or newborn babies

According to a new study, expectant mothers who were vaccinated produced antibodies that were passed on to their unborn child via the placenta. It has also been demonstrated that the antibodies pass through breast milk. This demonstrates that newborns have some immunity to the virus from the moment they are born. This is critical because young children cannot receive the vaccine and are still at risk of contracting the virus.

4. Reconnecting with family and friends

Those who have been vaccinated can visit their loved ones who have been vaccinated as well. After waiting for the recommended time for immunity to be built, with vaccines, people can re-establish in-person meetings that have been cut off since the pandemic began, and they can meet their loved ones. Furthermore, if people are fully vaccinated, they do not need to be quarantined if they have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and are not showing any symptoms.

5. Eventual Freedom from masks

When the pandemic began, various measures such as isolation, mask use, and handwashing were implemented to reduce the spread of the virus. These precautions should be maintained until the vast majority of people are immunized, but people cannot continue in this manner indefinitely.

People who have been vaccinated and become infected will make it less likely that they will spread the virus to others. As a result, people would not only be protecting themselves but also their loved ones and friends. Once the herd immunity is achieved and the spread of the virus becomes unlikely, precautionary measures such as wearing masks at all times may no longer be required.

6. Vaccination does not cause COVID-19

People who get vaccinated will not get COVID-19 because the vaccine does not contain a living Covid-19 virus. People may experience symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or a sore arm, but because the body is developing antibodies that will protect them from the actual virus if they become infected after being exposed to it.

7. Young and healthy people are also at risk

COVID-19 affects everyone, not just the elderly or the sick. Infants, children, and young adults are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, which is why everyone over the age of 18 must be immunized. Both newborns and children can test positive for the coronavirus, but in most cases, the symptoms are mild or non-existent, and they recover. Serious cases, however, have occurred. Symptoms in children include fever, cough, pneumonia, sore throat, diarrhoea, and extreme fatigue. It is important to get vaccinated so that the virus does not infect the young and vulnerable.

8. Vaccinate to protect the vulnerable

One reason to vaccinate is to protect the more vulnerable population, which includes young children, immuno-compromised adults, and pregnant women. These people are relying on others to keep them from becoming infected with the virus.

Conclusion

There may be a lot of information and rumours floating around about COVID-19 vaccines. Because there are clear advantages to getting vaccinated, everyone should strongly consider getting the shot to protect themselves as well as their family members and loved ones, said Dr L Sanjay, General Physician at Apollo Spectra Hospital In Hyderabad.

