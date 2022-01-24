Covid Home Testing Kits Inaccurate, Causing Confusion

New Delhi: The third wave of COVID-19 has arrived in India. As the number of cases rises, people who experience flu-like symptoms become suspicious of being infected with COVID-19. People's panic places a strain on healthcare providers. Rapid testing kits are available on the market to expand testing without putting pressure on hospitals.

People are conducting tests at home because testing kits are widely available at their local drug shops. People are not going outdoors to get tested, so home testing kits help slow the spread of the infection. Raising awareness is a step toward improving testing, but it is causing officials stress.

The main cause for concern is that not everyone who performs home tests and receives a positive result reports it to the authorities.

As a result, many cases go undetected. Suresh Kakani, extra commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said a news agency, as reported by the media.

"There is no data entry from home testing kits. It is a screening test, not a confirmatory test. We don’t know about those who are using self-testing kits. If those testing positive don’t follow isolation rules, they will end up infecting their close contacts."

If you're taking the exam at home, you can improve the test's effectiveness by following some basic procedures.

Step 1: Ensure that the location where the test will be done is clean.

Step 2: Clean and sanitise the testing kit packet before opening it.

Step 3: Before assembling the kit, thoroughly wash your hands with soap and sanitise a clean surface.

Step 4: Read the instructions on the testing kit, then download the needed app and fill out all of the essential information.

Step 5: After you've completed the test, check the markings on the mobile app to see if you're infected.

Step 6: Place the test kit and all of its components in a garbage bag and dispose of them.

If you've been diagnosed with COVID-19, you should consider home isolation. If you have symptoms but the test comes back negative, you should get an RT-PCR test. Visit the ICMR's official website to learn more about the verified kits.