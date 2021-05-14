Covaxin Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials for 2-18 Age Group Cleared

Covaxin Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech has joined the phase two and three clinical trial bandwagon. Bharat Biotech is preparing to perform Covaxin clinical trials on children and adults aged 2 to 18.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the application. 525 participants, ranging in the age group of 2 to 18 years will participate in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials as a result of this. Over the course of 28 days, they will receive two doses of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has reportedly agreed to perform two and three-phase clinical trials in order to test their vaccine on children aged two to eighteen. It has been learned that the subject expert committee examined the application in detail yesterday and approved it.