Complex Liver Transplant Performed On Mr Delhi Contestant at Kamineni Hospitals

Ayush Garg, a resident of East Delhi, was admitted to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, with a rare genetic disorder -- Biliary Atresia (deficiency/absence of bile duct from birth). This rare genetic disorder occurs in 1:1,000 people. The patient underwent surgery at the age of 2 months – Kasai procedure (Hepatico-Porto-eneterostomy). This procedure failed after 15 years leading to fleeting jaundice, intractable Itching, fever, loss of appetite and significant loss of weight. He had undergone repeated interventional procedures which all proved futile.

Biliary atresia is a condition in which the bile ducts -- that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder – of infants, outside and inside the liver are scarred and blocked. This congenital condition occurs when the bile ducts inside or outside the liver are not developed normally. The cause for the biliary system failing to develop normally is not known. Since bile cannot flow into the intestine, it builds up in the liver and damages it. The damage leads to scarring, loss of liver tissue and functions, and cirrhosis. Typically, the first sign of biliary atresia is yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, called jaundice, which results from the build-up of bile in the body. Infants with biliary atresia typically develop jaundice by 3 to 6 weeks of age.

“Complications seen in this rare disorder are recurrent episodes of cholangitis, requiring technically challenging surgery because of previous biliary surgery and multiple biliary interventions (PTBD extensive vascular adhesions, severe portal hypertension). Children with biliary atresia may have reduced bile flow to the small intestine, coupled with liver damage, which may lead to malnutrition. To make sure infants and children with biliary atresia get enough nutrients and calories, we recommend a special diet plan and supplements,” said Dr Rajasekhar Perumalla, Director - Hepatobiliary & Transplant Surgery, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Studies have shown that 80 to 90 percent of infants with biliary atresia survive to adulthood with successful liver transplant.