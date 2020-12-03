CCMB-CSIR Successfully Tests REME- PHI Technology Capable of Combating SARS CoV-2 Virus

In the battle against the ongoing pandemic, ZECO Aircon Limited, (a leading Indian manufacturer of air management systems and the exclusive distributor of RGF in India), in collaboration with RGF Environmental Group (a US-based environmental design and manufacturing company), has successfully tested it's REME along with PHI technology with CCMB-CSIR laboratory (as per ICMR directives), in a study conducted that revealed the efficiency of REME- HALO with PHI cell on SARS-CoV-2 virus. The technology was found capable of neutralizing active SARS-CoV-2 virus by 97.48% at 15 minutes of activation of REME -PHI Cell on surfaces.

The test was performed in short intervals of 15 minutes each and the same viral reduction was observed by the laboratory for up to 60 minutes. The experiment was completed in duplicates and the values were averaged to calculate % viral reduction.

In September 2020, RGF had performed another test, at the innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif., which looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on the surface.

Commencing in March 2020, the study was overseen by Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and technology at RGF.“The study shows the REME- HALO, to be effective in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and emerges as a valuable solution to immediately improve the indoor air quality of residential and commercial spaces and protect occupants against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” The studies are still underway.

The test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1280cu.ft) representing a real-world air-conditioned office or home.

The virus was nebulized into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person. With the REME- HALO operating inside the chamber the virus was reduced on contact, resulting in a 99.9% reduction of the virus within the simulated real-world space, from air as well as surfaces.

“RGF and ZECO have set yet another milestone by successfully testing REME- HALO with PHI technology to neutralize the deadly virus, in USA and in India. It is time to understand that these microbes and effectively reduce cross infections with active air purification technologies. This is not only an accomplishment for RGF and ZECO but will contribute immensely towards the betterment of mankind and will help neutralize the deadliest enemy of humanity at present. From public places, to residential & commercial spaces, REME- PHI is a tested & proven solution that neutralizes the virus from air & surfaces, which is required to GET INDIA BACK TO WORK.” said Kartik Singhal, Director, ZECO Aircon Ltd., India.

The REME with PHI is an “active” solution that neutralizes SARS–CoV-2 within the occupied space, eliminating the need for virus particles to travel through the HVAC system air filters or passive UV air purification system.

Technology Overview:

The REME- PHI cell is a patented technology by RGF, USA with Photo Hydro Ionization (PHI) producing ionized hydrogen peroxides, superoxide ions to inactivate bacteria, viruses, mold, odor, VOC’s, particulate matter and other micro-organisms from air as well as surfaces. With a life of 30,000 hours, REME PHI cell is easily mounted in the current HVAC systems, with no maintenance cost till 30,000 hours.