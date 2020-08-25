CBD Oil Brands in Review 2020

CBD ―better known as Cannabidiol― has quite literally been the talk of the town lately and has exploded in popularity with claims of treating everything from Insomnia to, even, Cancer.

However, in the United States its legal status is still under consideration attributable to its use as an active ingredient of medical Marijuana, and for being obtained from its cousin ―the Hemp plant. In accordance to a WHO report, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential … To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

Due to this very medicinal breakthrough of CBD and its role in treating Epilepsy Syndromes like the Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and a number of other seizures has, unquestionably, earned it points for viability.

All these advances have made CBD manufacturing companies quite ardent in their competition and they have been attesting to the fact that their manufactured CBD oils can be used to address Anxiety, Migraine Headaches, and also different types of Chronic Pains. In fact, CBD helps ease pain and inflammation caused by Arthritis when applied directly to the skin and ―what not?

Due to a fair amount of sales, massive numbers of brands have entered the CBD industry and continue to do so.

Let’s take a look at and compare CBD oil brands that have made a name for themselves:

Charlotte’s Web:

It is a well-known brand for its CBD products and has been around for a fairly long time. As such, it has faced some inquiry and in 2017 was sent a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for making unproved health claims. However, it has been certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and the Better Business Bureau has recognized it as an “A” rating brand.

Charlotte’s Web offers transparency to its customers and has also provided its COA’s online. Its quality control and planting processes can also be reviewed on the internet.

Charlotte’s Web is relatively inexpensive in terms of the efficacy of its products when compared to other brands. It grows its own hemp in Colorado and is not exactly Organic but its products are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Charlotte’s Web’s CBD oils range from $15 to more than $100.

Veritas Farms:

Veritas Farms ―located in Colorado― is a renowned company which is also well-known for growing, harvesting, and processing its own hemp. What sets it apart from all the other brands in the market is its use of full-spectrum hemp extract which it employs all of, resulting in a more viable and long-term CBD extraction. Over the years to ensure customer satisfaction, it has been carrying out third-party lab analysis on all its products and the reports from these analyses can easily be viewed online.

The company uses eco-conscious farming methods and is involved in all stages of its CBD production. It claims to offer complete transparency to its customers and examines its CBD using HPLC.

Veritas’ CBD oils’ potencies range from 250mg to 2000mg. As for its pricing, it is not exactly inexpensive, which is only fair if all its claims are valid. Its CBD oils range from $30 to $200.

Lazarus Naturals:

Lazarus Naturals was started in 2014 with the aim of making CBD easy access to anyone and everyone in need, irrespective of whether they can afford it. Till date, the company endorses this objective and provides a 60% lifetime discount to people with a long-term disability, veterans, and low-income households.

It is registered with the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, Oregon Farm Bureau, American Herbal Products Association, and also a few other administrations. It grows its own hemp on Oregon farms and carries out third-party analysis of all its products.

Lazarus Naturals offers a wide variety of products from THC free CBD oils to full-spectrum CBD oils. Although ―against its claims― its products do contain THC but only in trace quantities (about 0.3%) which is why they do not cause a high. Its products potencies range from 15mg to as much as 6000mg. Its pricing is super affordable ― only $0.06/mg.

NuLeaf Naturals:

NuLeaf Naturals has made its reputation for being around in the CBD oil market for some time. It obtains its CBD from specially bred therapeutic hemp plants from only a select few licensed farms in Colorado. It supervises all its procedures through the CO2 extraction process. It has been awarded the “CBD Oil Users Certified” Seal of Approval to have met the right product quality.

It claims to be a little less diverse because “NuLeaf has kept its focus on producing what are some of the best CBD tinctures on the market.” and also attests to having top-notch packaging ―oil bottles made of thick tinted glass to prevent UV penetration.

Its products potencies range from 300mg of CBD oil in a 5ml bottle to 6000mg of CBD oil in a 100ml bottle. Furthermore, it claims to make thoroughly organic oils with no additives. The pricing stretches from $40 to as much as $440.

Intake of CBD should always be well-rehearsed considering the fact that it can meddle up with your vitals and if you are one with some medical conditions, going through gestation period/breastfeeding, or are on a prescribed dosage/supplement, it is important to consult a doctor beforehand. Taking these details into account, exercising the right judgment is essential, hence always look deep into the oils THC traces, its CBD content, and whether it is obtained from a licensed organic hemp crop.