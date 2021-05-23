Cases Of intestinal Black Fungus Reported in Delhi

There has been a rise in black fungus cases in India. The infection mostly affects the eyes and lungs. It has become another concern amidst the second wave of Covid19. While all this is happening, a hospital in Delhi reported two cases where the infection was found in the intestine.

What comes as a surprise is that two such cases were reported at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital but among them, one patient did not even take any steroids. The excessive use of steroids in Covid treatment has been identified as the major reason behind Black fungus infection.

Apart from steroids, Covid19 patients who are already suffering from other health issues like diabetes or Blood pressure become really vulnerable. In this case, both patients had a history of high blood sugar level. They were receiving treatment for Covid19 and in the end suffered a fungal infection. The situation had to be handled by operating both of them.

Intestinal Black Fungus?

The Black Fungus infects COVID patients only. It's caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain. But now cases are being reported where the fungus also affects the other organs of the body.

In any case, affecting the other major organs including the intestine is rare. COVID patients receiving oxygen therapy in the ICU, where a humidifier is used, are susceptible to fungal infection due to moisture exposure.

Treatment for Black Fungal infection

The Black Fungal treatment involves surgically removing all dead and infected tissue. Since it affects various parts of the body, treatment requires a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, and others.

In the case of the Delhi patients, they both had complaints regarding abdominal pain. CT scan revealed that their small intestine is infected. The major issue was that their immune system is not strong enough. They underwent surgery for it and are now in stable condition.