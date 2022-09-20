Canadian International School to Host Terry Fox Run to Support Cancer Research

Bangalore: Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore is organizing the 12th annual Terry Fox Run 2022 in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, Bangalore and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The run starts at the CIS campus at 8:30 am, with a 5k loop around the neighbourhood and Yelahanka lake to finish at CIS. This is a non-competitive 5K run, and participants are welcome to walk, jog, or run at their own pace. Registration for the Terry Fox Run is free. The event is open to all students, teachers, and parents from schools across Bangalore, as well as fitness enthusiasts, runners, and walkers across the city.

Participants are welcome to make a small monetary donation towards the Terry Fox Foundation by purchasing a TFR T-shirt for the run or by donating online. Canadian International School has collectively raised over INR 10 lakhs from previous events and has contributed this amount to various local organizations in India through the Terry Fox Foundation.

The Terry Fox Run is a charity event organized around the world. It commemorates Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research. Over 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the event. CIS will send all proceeds to the Terry Fox Foundation’s identified partner in India to further cancer research.

Commenting on this event, Treesha, Grade 12 student, Canadian International School, Bangalore, said: “When I got to know of Terry’s valiant deed, I thought my small contribution should be to participate in the Run. I will make an effort to increase awareness among people about the need to fight cancer. I urge everyone to join the Run and motivate students to do their best in supporting the Foundation.”

Speaking about this noble initiative, Ms. Shweta Sastri, Managing Director of Canadian International School, Bangalore, said: “We had organized the Run virtually during the pandemic. Now, in the post-pandemic scenario, we are happy that the in-person Run is back. The spirit of the participants has always been high and we expect the same this year. It is important to support the Terry Fox Foundation in its vision of fighting cancer. I encourage everyone to have the “I’m no quitter” attitude of Terry Fox, join the Run, and raise funds together for cancer research.”

The Run was conceptualised after the cancer activist, Terry Fox, ran a marathon a day hoping to cross Canada with a prosthetic leg, thought to be impossible. However, Terry demonstrated that achieving the toughest goals are possible. This Marathon of Hope, in 1980, inspired millions in Canada and across the world to support the Terry Fox Foundation’s efforts to fight cancer.