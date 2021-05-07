Black Fungus Infection On Rise Among Covid19 Recovered Patients

India is fighting the second wave of Covid19 now. Cases are on the rise while the country is trying to figure out a way to get it in control. Recently Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi started reporting cases of black fungus infection. This is seen in coronavirus patients. During their recovering stage, the infection attacks the eyesight.

This first happened last year where patients were hit by the Mucormycosis infection. The Delhi hospital has admitted more than 5 patients with this infection. There has been a rise in the cases of this infection. In 2020, this infection attacked many. People lost their eyesight and for some, it even affected their nose and jaw.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by Covid19. Black fungus has caused the death of many. Senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Manish Munjal, shared that they are seeing a rise in the cases of Black fungus. There is one main cause of this infection.

The main reason behind this infection is Steroids. The Covid19 patients who are already suffering from other health issues like diabetes or Blood pressure become really vulnerable. They take steroids for treatment which in turn causes certain complications. High use of these steroids can be the reason for the rise in cases of Black fungus.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at SGR hospital said that this infection is mainly found in Covid19 patients who recently recovered. But these people are generally those who have other comorbidities. Your immunity system should be really strong. People with the weak body are more susceptible to this infection.

Symptoms

The symptoms can be anything from eyesight loss to jaw issues. It can also cause nose block, swelling and black coatings in the nose. You should not ignore this and immediately come for a checkup. The sooner the treatment starts, the better it is.

Fever, cough or headache can also be symptoms of this infection. If you see black crusts, blisters and swelling, you should consult a doctor.