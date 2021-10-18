BIG FM, Himalaya Pure Hands Launch Social Awareness Hand Washing Campaign

BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launching purpose driven campaigns and initiatives aimed at bringing positive change in the society. Once again, the radio network has partnered with Himalaya Pure Hands to raise awareness on handwashing and sanitation. The second edition of ‘BIG FM Phir Se Haath Dhoke Aapke Peechhe Pada Hai’ – marks Global Handwashing Day, by drawing emphasis on personal hygiene and care. The day-long campaign will see BIG FM RJs interact and engage with the listeners across 58 stations of the radio network.

In these current times, hand washing is one of the most important albeit easily missed personal hygiene practices. One of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is through maintaining hand hygiene. The day-long activity will see BIG FM RJs host and interact with experts who will give tips on how to take care of their hands amidst the daily chores. Additionally, the radio network will also interact with kids in their ‘Pure Hands' contest where children will be encouraged to recite a poem or essay on the importance of hand washing. Giving a quirky take to the campaign, RJs will be playing songs for 20 seconds and prompting listeners to wash their hands during that duration.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Project, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “The past two years have laid emphasis on handwashing like never before. At a time where the process of handwashing can aid in saving lives, we at BIG FM feel it is the need of the hour to raise awareness on the issue. We are glad to join hands with Himalaya Pure Hands once again to bring out positive and effective changes in the lives of people.”

Adding on, Ashwin Sangameswaran, Senior Brand Manager, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Through our brand, Himalaya Pure Hands, we want to reach out to the people of our country and help them understand how to keep their hands clean and germ free. We are happy to partner with BIG FM once again for Global Handwashing Day to spread awareness about the importance of proper hand hygiene. Their wide reach will definitely help us in sharing our message across the length and breadth of the country.”

The radio network has also introduced a ‘Haath Dhone Ka Saboot’ challenge on its social media platforms, wherein listeners are encouraged to share innovative pictures of themselves while washing their hands. Winners of the challenge will receive Himalaya Pure Hands Hampers.

The campaign is being extensively promoted across BIG FM’s online & digital platforms. Log on to BIG FM’s social media platforms and pledge your support now!