Being Fit Vs Being Healthy: Is There A Difference?

The words 'fit' and 'healthy' are sometimes used alike in everyday speech. They can refer to a variety of physical conditions, each with its own set of meanings.

Let me walk you through it so that you can understand the concepts sufficiently and reach a better understanding of whether there is any difference between being fit and being healthy.

Fitness refers to a person's ability to achieve a certain activity goal, whereas health refers to the condition in which all of their physiological systems are working well.

For the best results, one should attempt to strike a balance between the two, which involves understanding the difference between fitness and health.

Now, hear me out.

You could be extremely fit while being unhealthy or you could be healthy while being extremely unfit.

First, let's define the words 'fit' and 'healthy'.

A person's health is defined as having good bodily health with no injuries, ailments, or problems, as well as good mental health and well-being.

The absence of sickness, both mentally and physically, is also defined as health.

However, the capacity to do specific activities successfully is referred to as fitness.

Your major objective should be to maintain high levels of fitness, which will help you, live a healthy lifestyle.

There are a lot of differences between the two, but there's also a lot of room for debate.

Here's what the World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as, "It is a condition of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. It entails healthy ageing, longevity, a high quality of life, and pain-free living."

It's also important to note that fitness is made up of different components. It is a combination of qualities that people possess or gain with their capacity to engage in physical activity. A few of them are listed below.

Check out the list below to understand the different components better.

Endurance (Cardiovascular and Cardio-Respiratory): This is your body’s ability to use and deliver oxygen to the body.

Stamina (Muscular Endurance): This is your body’s ability to store, process, and use energy.

Strength: This is the ability of your muscles or a muscular unit to apply force.

Flexibility: The ability to maximize the range of motion of a joint.

Power: The ability of your muscles to maximize their force in a minimum amount of time.

Speed: The ability to minimize the amount of time it takes you to accomplish a task or movement.

Coordination: The ability to combine several different movement patterns into a single distinct movement.

Accuracy: The ability to control a movement in a given direction or intensity.

Agility: The ability to minimize the time going from one movement to another.

Balance: The ability to control the centre of gravity of your body concerning your support base.

Now that you have understood the various components involved in being 'Fit', let's look at it from another perspective too, along with the concept of 'Health'.

Fitness is defined as any physical activity that stimulates the body's numerous systems and keeps them in a healthy state.

Health, on the other hand, encompasses all of the human body's systems and can only be reached by a healthy lifestyle.

It is often common for people to use the words 'good fitness' and 'healthy and active' interchangeably.

Physical activity is a state of fitness, while fitness is a condition of overall physical and mental well-being.

Health, however, is a much broader term, and that means different things to different people.

Imagine that if your body mass index (BMI) is average or below average, you may still be considered healthy. Maintaining a body fat percentage below a certain threshold might also aid your health.

Again, health is a broader term that can mean different things to different people.

So, in any event, if the body has been damaged in any way, one may wonder how to improve their health and fitness.

The answer is exercise. I know it's so boring, right?

Now, let's consider this, even though exercise is the answer to many problems in a body, exercise will not be enough to repair chemical damage or restore immune system damage induced by a nutritional deficiency.

Exercise, on the other hand, may and will improve and increase health if it is incorporated into one's daily routine.

However, to ensure a balanced lifestyle, it is important to consume a healthy diet and also exercise.

Now, don't be lazy! Strap on that fitness band and start moving.

You can ask yourself a few questions to determine whether you are on the right path, "Am I on the road to becoming fit and healthy, or simply just fit?"

If you answered 'just fit.' consider adding other parts of wellness into a more holistic plan that focuses on your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

It will help you strike a balance, like Dhoni's helicopter shot.

Alternatively, you can also ask yourself, "What can I do to achieve more and live life to the fullest?" Whether it's merely being healthy to get the doctor off your back or if there's anything else more important that's driving you.

Once you determine your motivation, it becomes easier to decide on a goal that works for you.

It is important to set both health and fitness/performance objectives with your Exercise Physiologist to ensure you are addressing both sides of the coin.

Now, all you have to do is ensure that you stick to your goals.

Remember, consistency is key!

Then take a step back and watch yourself grow.

Happy exercising!