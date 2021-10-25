Ayushakti Releases A Research Report On A Study Of Swasawin Asthaloc

Mumbai: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres around the world, co-founded by Ayurvedic expert and visionary Dr Smita Pankaj Naram, has today released their latest research report on the benefits of Swasawin Asthaloc tablets.

This study was initiated following Institutional Ethics Committee approval and was conducted within two study groups of patients suffering from mild-to-moderate persistent bronchial asthma. Conducted over a period of six months with written and informed consent, the objective of this study was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Swasawin Asthaloc tablets when given as add-on therapy to patients suffering from mild to moderate persistent bronchial asthma.

The research highlights the benefits of Swasawin Asthaloc tablets that resulted in significant improvement in the Breath Holding Time (BHT), Ayurvedic Asthma symptom score and Asthma symptom score was observed in the active group as compared to the baseline (p

Speaking on the research study, Dr Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti, said, “Our main aim of conducting this research was to highlight the advantages and benefits of Swasawin Asthaloc in reducing bronchial asthma as an add on therapy and to also eliminate intake of heavy medications which are harmful to one’s body. The past decade has witnessed a phenomenal increase in the incidences of asthma, asthma-related deaths, and hospitalization and with Long Covid now officially defined as a medical condition by The World Health Organization (WHO), it’s important for individuals to be more cautious about their lung health.”

Swasawin Asthaloc tablet contains ancient proven ayurvedic herbs like Trikatu, Zingiber officinale, Piper nigrum, Piper longum, Yavani powder, Hingu,Kantakari, Vasa, Yashtimadhu, Barley (Hordeum vulgare), Kakadasingi, Kapurkacheri, Bharangi and Dalchini powder processed in Tulsiswaras which are all anti-inflammatory in nature leading to a quicker recovery and improvement for patients.