Arthan Organizing Fireside Chat on Women Leaders in Global Public Health

In the global health sector, women comprise 70% of the workforce, yet they hold only 25% of executive positions and 5% of CEO-level posts. To solve today’s complex global health problems, we need diversity in leadership to integrate inclusivity into global health policy. WomenLift Health has launched the 2023 India Leadership Journey program to provide a space for mid-career women professionals in health to explore their leadership skills. Arthan is organizing a Fireside Chat titled ‘Women Leaders in Global Public Health’ to discuss this program. The Chat session will highlight the challenges mid-career women professionals face while transitioning into leadership roles.

Dr. Shagun Sabarwal, South Asia Region and Global Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Director at WomenLift Health, in conversation with Satyam Vyas, Founder and CEO of Arthan, and Climate Asia, will be the speaker at the session. Over the years, Dr. Sabarwal has been working to improve gender equality and public health in India and South Asia by promoting the use of evidence in policy decision-making, advising governments to scale evidence-based programs, and conducting impact evaluations. Satyam is a serial social entrepreneur and works with mission-driven organizations as a long-term partner to design and implement people, organizational development, and thought leadership strategies that achieve large-scale social impact. They will reflect on their career journey and leadership styles and steer the conversation around women's leadership.



The aim of organizing this Fireside Chat is to create discussions about the unequal representation of women at the leadership level and the challenges faced by mid-career women professionals.

Transitioning into leadership positions and how the 2023 India Leadership Journey Program can help mitigate those challenges. The Fireside Chat session will give a holistic overview of diversity and inclusion in the global health space. It will also delve into ensuring equal representation of women leaders in policymaking and understanding the role of collaboration required to achieve this in the global health space.

The session will take place on 11th November 2022 from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM (IST).

Register here and get an opportunity to speak with the experts - https://forms.gle/Zf9MHwaLSrdQpnww6