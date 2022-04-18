Apollo Cancer Centres and Cancer patients pledge to co-create a healthy planet on this World Health Day

Hyderabad: This World Health Day, Apollo Cancer Centres, which ranks among the world’s best cancer hospitals, undertook a pan-India initiative to celebrate World Health Day thus working towards creating a green and healthy planet. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the focus on how the health of individuals is directly related to and dependent on the environment and the ecosystem we live in.

Apollo Cancer Centres across 13 Indian cities have stepped up to co-create a greener environment for a healthy self. In an effort to give a fillip to India’s potters who have been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Apollo Cancer Centres, have procured mud pots from them to distribute high oxygen generating indigenous plants to patients. Over 5,000 saplings will be gifted to patients who will be discharged on and from April 7, 2022, onwards.

In line with the initiative, Apollo Cancer Centres, Hyderabad, and cancer patients took a pledge to co-create a healthy planet on this World Health Day.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL), said, “It is imperative that individuals collectively work together towards a healthy future & co-create a better planet. Environmental hazards such as air and water pollution, negative impacts of climate change are the most prominent causes of health threats, globally. In line with our vision to create a healthy world, Apollo Cancer Centres and patients have taken a pledge to make a healthier planet.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dinesh Madhavan, President–Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), said, “Apollo Cancer Centres is in the forefront in the battle against cancer, the first step in this direction is to ensure that we live in a healthier planet. In this endeavour, we have taken a pledge with our patients to take care of another life by planting indigenous saplings that are highly oxygenated. This small step by us and our patients will go a long way in creating an environment which is less toxic, improves the quality of life and create a better planet for the future generation, thus providing a better chance to win over cancer.”

Chief Guest Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Centers Hyderabad said, “It is a moment of pride to be associated with Apollo Cancer Centre for their splendid initiatives this World Health Day. Covid-19 has made us understand the need for preserving nature and following healthy practices to lead a better life. The various initiatives helped us educate ourselves and the people around us about clean-holistic living. I am honoured to be associated with ACC, in strengthening the future and encouraging each one of us to build a better world.”

Apollo Cancer Centre is focused on channelling its efforts towards the health of individuals and the planet at the centre of its plans and actions. This initiative will foster a healthy environment to create individuals and societies focused on holistic well-being.

#WinningOverCancer