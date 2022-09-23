AP Study on Green Jackfruit Flour Proves Impactful in Medical Nutrition Therapy for Diabetes

Hyderabad, September 23, 2022: A Press Meet was held in Hyderabad to discuss the efficacy of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy for diabetes patients. A study conducted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh revealed the benefits green jackfruit flour holds in controlling blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.

Today, a group of renowned doctors and nutritionists shared their views on green jackfruit flour’s efficacy in medical nutrition therapy to control blood sugar levels. Dr. Latha Sashi discussed how the published evidence from the clinical study at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh is very encouraging news for diabetes patients. She also highlighted the ease of integration of green jackfruit flour with the local Telugu dietary preferences.

Dr. Vinod Abichandani shared his clinical experience on the usage of green jackfruit flour among his patients and the positive outcomes and benefits reaped by them. He also highlighted how the regular consumption of green jackfruit flour results in control of blood sugar, weight loss, helps optimise bowel movement, some lipid fractions and markers of fatty liver as well. He also shared insights on how easily green jackfruit flour integrates into Indian dietary preferences, thereby making it an easy fit for medical nutrition therapy.

Further to the discussion, Mr. James Joseph, founder, of Jackfruit365™, presented the wider impact of the clinical study in the adoption of green jackfruit flour to control blood sugar through regular food, which was supported by the group of doctors present at the venue.

The gold standard study conducted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh involved randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials. Patients of either sex aged ≥18 to ≤60 years with a diagnosis of T2DM for >1 year receiving oral antihyperglycemic agents were randomized (1:1) to receive either jackfruit flour 30 g/day (equivalent to three tablespoons per day or one tablespoon per meal) (Group A) or placebo flour (Group B) daily for 12 weeks replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat flour. The primary endpoint was a mean change in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c). Other endpoints were mean changes in fasting plasma glucose (FPG), postprandial plasma glucose (PPG), lipid profile, and body weight.

Forty persons with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) having a mean age of 46.20±9.12 years (24 males and 16 females) participated in the study. All participants from the study group completed the 12-week study while one participant from the placebo group was lost to follow-up.

This study evaluated the efficacy of Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour as an integral part of the daily meals in patients with T2DM. The study showed a significant decrease in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (FBG) and postprandial glucose (PPG) following the consumption of Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour meal, suggesting a therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients.

In addition, the evidence suggests that high fibre intake with low calorie consumption may reduce HbA1c in patients with T2DM. In the study, green jackfruit flour had 25% lower calories, 33% lower net carbohydrates, and 57% more fibre in comparison to placebo flour suggesting that green jackfruit flour may be a promising intervention to improve glycemic control as a replacement to rice or wheat flour. The same is in line with the recommendations of the American Diabetic Association, which states that patients with T2DM should consume a lower number of calories and carbohydrates and a higher amount of dietary fibres to improve glycemic control.

Few other insightful excerpts from the study were also revealed - since the glycemic load (glucose level) in green jackfruit is almost half that of rice or wheat, it makes a potent carbohydrate substitute in the diet for diabetic patients. Green jackfruit flour can increase soluble fibre and reduce the energy density and glycemic load of a majority of traditional Indian meals like roti, idli or dosa as part of medical nutrition therapy for T2DM patients, without changing their dietary preferences.

It is one of the first clinically proven solutions to control blood sugar using a gluten-free natural plant-based food from India. Adding just one tablespoon of Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour in one’s meal three times a day, will help reduce the absorption of carbohydrates and calories and facilitate twice the amount of fibre absorption, without the need to change one’s dietary preferences.

Dr. Latha Sashi, Consultant Nutritionist & HOD, Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Fernandez Hospital said, “In my clinical experience with diabetes patients including pregnant women and the elderly, medical nutrition therapy has a significant role in controlling blood sugar. I was following the research on green jackfruit flour and the ease of including it in a variety of traditional food people prefer, like pesarattu in Hyderabad. Srikakulam Medical College study definitely is encouraging. We, nutritionists look forward to more such research to increase options for our diabetic patients.”

Dr. Vinod Abichandani, Diabetologist and Endocrine Physician, Ramanand Clinic, Ahmedabad said, “I recommended my patients to use 30 grams Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour per day to replace same portion of whole wheat flour or rice batter as part of their diet and observed a remarkable improvement in their blood glucose levels. Today, at least 50 of my patients including pregnant women, my family and staff are using 30 grams of green jackfruit flour on a daily basis and the benefits are visible in overall metabolic conditions than just blood sugar control. Green jackfruit flour is a real nutritional gem for medical nutrition therapy ”

Dr. Antaryami Maharana, General Manager, Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance, Department of Abiogenesis Clinpharm Private Limited, said, “We decided to conduct the study, on the efficacy of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy, at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. This government institution proved a viable site for the clinical trials; the dietary preferences of the region have a combination of both rice and wheat, which helped in designing an optimal interventional trial. The evaluation thereof proved that green jackfruit flour helps in controlling blood sugar levels in diabetes and showed that it integrates into the Indian palate with great ease. ”

Green jackfruit flour is prepared from dehydrated, mature, unripe jackfruits. Nutritionally, 30 g of green jackfruit flour has calories of 108 kcal, net carbohydrates of 20 g, and dietary and soluble fibre content of 4 and 1 g respectively. Leading doctors and nutritionists now vouch for the efficacy of green jackfruit flour for diabetes and as a carbohydrate replacement to fight dietary diseases. Further to the study, green jackfruit flour has also gained awareness amongst the leading healthcare consultants, thereby instilling trust and garnering the loyalty of consumers as well.

On this occasion, Mr. James Joseph, Founder, Jackfruit365.com said, “Diabetes is a serious & rapidly growing health issue among the masses in India. There are more than 70 million people suffering from diabetes which is expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045. In my search to prove green jackfruit flour as a remedy to control diabetes conditions, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh has been instrumental in bringing forth the benefits of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy for diabetes; this rooted deep trust in the green jackfruit flour’s ability to control diabetes, thereby benefitting lakhs of people. It has also empowered me to keep the promise given to Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, of taking the green jackfruit’s benefit to every Indian and aid in the fight against diabetes.”

Although the study was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, it had a domino effect across Telangana as well. Jackfruit365.com made efforts towards extending the reach of the Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour to the consumers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a promise to make it available for consumption round the year and with a vision of an aspirational-healthy-affordable lifestyle for diabetes patients, without having to compromise on their dietary preferences.

He also added “It is one of the most gifted food products online, being largely gifted by children to their elderly diabetics. To make it easier for diabetic patients to purchase from their local supermarkets & pharmacies, Jackfruit365™ is expanding its retail distribution from Kerala to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana State-wide and to the cities of Bangalore & Chennai.”

The Hyderabadi cuisine is not plain Mughlai, but an amalgamation of Arabic, Persian and even Turkish influences, and the dietary preferences include a mix of North and South Indian staple food ranging from roti to dosa. The ease with which the green jackfruit flour integrates into the dietary preferences of the Telugu culture makes it a setting example for consumption along with most of the staple foods across India.