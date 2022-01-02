Ankura Hospital Open Centres For Junior Vaccinations

Ankura Hospital for women and children open its centers for Junior vaccinations |Hyderabad/ Tirupathi / Vijayawada: Ankura Hospital for women and children is starting to administer vaccinations for juniors in the age group of 15-18 from January 2021 as per Indian Governments announcement. The juniors can block book ( more than 10 persons ) by registering themselves at covidvaccine@ankurahospoital.com OR call 9053108108

Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam - Founder & CEO Ankura Hospital for Women & Children said “As you are aware , the Government of India has announced that Covaxin will be available for children aged 15-18 years from January 3rd. We, at Ankura, are getting ready to start our vaccination camps for children, Vaxathon Junior, from January 3rd 2022 onwards. Now, children aged 15-18 years can finally get vaccinated against Covid! Covid vaccine helps in preventing serious illness caused by Covid-19. Vaccination will stop the spread of Covid from one child to another in schools and at home.

We, at Ankura, always strive to be at the forefront of delivering quality healthcare to our patients in the twin Telugu states. So far, we have vaccinated more than 4 lakh people through our Ankura Vaxathon. We aim to protect as many citizens as possible against Covid-19 through our vaccination program. We are hopeful that this much needed decision will help fight the Covid-19. This Vaxathon Junior is available at our centers in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at KPHB Colony, Banjara Hills, Boduppal, AS Rao Nagar, Madinaguda, Balanagar, Mehdipatnam, LB Nagar, Khammam, Tirupathi and Vijayawada