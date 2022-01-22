Ankura Hospital Announces Special Schemes For Pregnant Women & Girl Child On National Girl Child Day

HYDERABAD: Ankura Hospital for women and children, has announced a special package for pregnant women on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Ankura Hospital is a super specialty hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 12 Centres.

National girl child day is celebrated every year on the 24th of January as a national observance day for the girl child. This celebration was started to offer more support and new opportunities to the girls in the country. The objective of Girl child day is to spread awareness among people about inequalities faced by girls in the country. To promote awareness about the rights of girl children and to increase awareness on the importance of female education, health, and nutrition.

Announcing the schemes Dr. Krishna Prasad, Managing Director, Ankura Hospitals said “ As a pioneer in Women and Child medical health we are proud to announce special schemes to honor our girls. The hospital will have FREE Outpatient counseling & consultation for Girls on 24th January 2022 at ALL our centers. Also, there will be 10% off on delivery charges for baby girls born on 24th January 2022 be at our centers. Besides, the baby girls born on 24th January at our hospitals will have a free consultation for a period of one year !!. We encourage everyone to avail this facility and encourage our girls to dream big and achieve big ”



