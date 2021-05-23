AIIMS Doctors Gives Reasons Behind The Rise in Cases Of Black Fungus  

The country is already in turmoil owing to the increase in Covid19 cases. Now India is facing a new disease called mucormycosis or Black Fungus. The Black Fungus infects COVID patients only. It's caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain.

The doctors explained the reason behind this and shared that COVID patients receiving oxygen therapy in the ICU, where a humidifier is used, are susceptible to fungal infection due to moisture exposure. But not all COVID patients will get infected by this disease.

A medical expert shared that the main reason behind this infection is Steroids. The Covid19 patients who are already suffering from other health issues like diabetes or Blood pressure become really vulnerable. They take steroids for treatment which in turn causes certain complications. High use of these steroids can be the reason for the rise in cases of Black fungus.

Doctors have shared that this infection is mainly found in Covid19 patients who recently recovered. But these people are generally those who have other comorbidities. Your immunity system should be really strong. People with weak body are more susceptible to this infection.

The situation has become such that the Centre asked all the states to declare mucormycosis or black fungus as an epidemic. The Union Health Ministry sent a letter to the states and asked them to identify the mucormycosis disease under the "Epidemic Diseases Act".

Symptoms

The symptoms can be anything from eyesight loss to jaw issues. It can also cause nose block, swelling and black coatings in the nose. You should not ignore this and immediately come for a checkup. The sooner the treatment starts, the better it is.

Fever, cough or headache can also be symptoms of this infection. If you see black crusts, blisters and swelling, you should consult a doctor.