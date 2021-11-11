3 Yoga Moves Trainers Swear By For a Toned Core and Sculpted Obliques

The abdominal area that lies in the centre of your body acts like a support system balancing the upper and lower body. Yoga uses the techniques of movement combined with breath, and your own bodyweight for building core strength and lean muscle. A strong core is not about having a flat, six-pack stomach; it is in fact even more important. From getting out of bed to walking down the street, and bending down; the core plays a major role in your everyday activities. Core strength connects your upper body and lower body, keeps you upright, and helps you with your posture.

These 3 asanas are designed to work on your core and obliques, try to hold each asana for 10-30 seconds repeating each posture three times.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward

Tighten your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Bakasana (Crane Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samasthithi

Lean forward and place your palms flat in front of your feet but slightly away from them

Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart

Bend your elbows slightly and place your knees just below your armpits

Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts to your arms

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together

Straighten your arms as much as possible

Focus at a point and hold this asana for a while

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your back.

Place your arms beside your body.

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support.

Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze towards your feet.

Word of Advice

If you have any wrist, neck or shoulder issues please avoid performing this asana.

Women must avoid this asana during menstruation or pregnancy

Practitioners suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments must refrain from performing this asana

Sports and fitness trainers swear by these 3 asanas for strong core muscles and obliques. By incorporating core exercises you are training the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen to work in coordination. Include these asanas into your daily routine for a lean fit and strong body. You will gain several benefits including better balance and stability.

By Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar

