2 Cold Symptoms That Could Actually Be Omicron

With the rapid increase of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection, the concern has also grown among people. It has now become a major source of concern for health officials around the world. While studies compare its composition to that of the Delta variant, Omicron's typical symptoms must not be overlooked.

Many reports suggested the Omicron variant to not be as deadly but in any case, it is spreading rapidly. There are some common symptoms of Omicron, and also a few that are not easily detected.

Common Symptoms

According to researches, Omicron's symptoms differ significantly from those of Covid-19's original strain. Virus mutations can cause a wide range of symptoms. As a result, it's critical to understand how to tell one from the other. Also, this Variant spread has a transmission rate that is thrice of the Delta one. Further research will give more understanding.

The common symptoms include loss of smell and taste, fever, irritation in the throat, body pains, and other such symptoms.

Uncommon Symptoms

Headache and exhaustion are two symptoms of Omicron, according to experts. These symptoms are far uncommon than those linked with other strains of the virus like Delta Variant. It is better to take precautions and be watchful of these symptoms.