Christmas Cheer: Hyderabad P3Ps Throng Cake Mixing Event at The Park

Christmas came early for Hyderabadis as they gathered at The Park, Hyderabad for the annual cake mixing ceremony. The event saw the who's who from the Hyderabad party circle mark their attendance. The P3Ps thronged the hotel to join in the festive spirit.

The Park Hotel in Hyderabad hosted the annual cake mixing ceremony, which was an invite-only event restricted to a select few from the party circle.

The cake mixing platform was beautifully arranged with the ingredients—right from rum soaked figs to drunk resins and candied orange peel. The chef looked all excited as they ushered in the season of good tidings.

All those present were led to the mixing table to have a closer look at the year's most awaited event.

The do, a first in the post-pandemic season, saw socialites take some time off to have a gala time while revelling in the festive spirit. The groovy music added to the mood while the partygoers, dressed in their trendiest best, indulged in some friendly banter.

It was a perfect occasion to relax and unwind while gorging on some scrumptious finger food. The most beautiful time of the year has arrived and it's the season of joy. May the celebrations begin...