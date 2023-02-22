​IMDb Launches Popular Indian Celebrities Feature, Available Exclusively on the IMDb App

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature offers a weekly look at the most popular trending celebrities, powered by input from hundreds of millions of global IMDb users and visitors

The world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today announced the launch of the Popular Indian Celebrities feature, a new way for fans to track trending stars and filmmakers in Indian movies and web series.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on visits from more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Every week, entertainment fans can see who is trending, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.



“Talent and filmmakers in India enjoy an immense fandom that crosses regional and national boundaries, and IMDb is uniquely positioned to capture this interest, given our global audience," said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. "The Popular Indian Celebrities feature celebrates the passion of IMDb users, highlights celebrities having a breakthrough career moment, and captures trends in entertainment driven by the latest releases and newsworthy events."

For the week of February 20, the top 20 trending names on the Popular Indian Celebrities feature include:

Raashi Khanna

Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Sethupathi

Regina Cassandra

Aditya Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Kader Khan

Bhuvan Arora

Anupam Kher

Kiara Advani

Ayesha Kanga

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor

Kubbra Sait

Ram Charan Teja

Anjali Sivaraman

Salman Khan

Yash Chopra

Krishna D.K.

Nora Fatehi



The Popular Indian Celebrities feature reflects global trends in Indian entertainment

This week, the Popular Indian Celebrities feature spotlights talent from trending titles like Farzi (Prime Video), The Romantics, Class (Netflix), and Pathaan (in theaters now).

Six cast members from the Prime Video Original series Farzi feature in top 20 on the list. Star Raashi Khanna ranks at No. 1, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and Kubbra Sait. Series co-creator Krishna D.K. is also on the list this week.

Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, whose rare interview featured in the Netflix docuseries The Romantics, features at No. 5.

Shah Rukh Khan (No. 2) and Deepika Padukone (No. 6), stars of the record-breaking box office phenomenon Pathaan, remain near the top of the list a month after the movie’s release.

Actor Kader Khan, who was recently mentioned in a trending online interview, features in the list, with IMDb users seeking information on his long career as an actor, writer, and producer.

Fan interest in the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra earned Advani a slot on the list at No. 10.

Netflix original Class’ breakout stars Ayesha Kanga and Anjali Sivaraman also feature on the list this week.



The IMDb Popular Indian celebrities feature is updated every Monday, and is determined by visits from more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. The feature is available exclusively on the IMDb app for customers whose location is set to India. Along with Indian celebrities, customers can also see trailers for popular Indian movies and TV shows. The IMDb app also helps customers discover what to watch, add titles to their watchlist, and rate and review what they’ve seen. The IMDb app is available for free on Android devices from the Google Play store, and on iPhone from the Apple App Store.

Entertainment fans can also follow IMDb on Instagram and Twitter for all of the latest content featuring Indian films, web series, talent, and filmmakers. Followers can share what they love most about their favorite Indian celebrities and titles, find the latest trailers and exclusive IMDb content, and discover new content from India and around the world.

