Honour for Telugu NRI in the US, Ujwal Kasthala Appointed Member of Cultural Arts Authority for Edison City

Edison, NJ: Ujwal Kumar Kasthala has been appointed as a Member of the Cultural Arts Authority for the City of Edison, New Jersey. Ujwal has been living in Edison City for the last ten years and played a pivotal role in organizing cultural activities for the Indian community. He hails from Hyderabad. It is indeed a rare honor for an individual of Indian origin to be appointed for this coveted position.

Over the past few decades, New Jersey has become a favorite destination for Indian immigrants, especially Telugu folks. As of 2020, Edison, NJ has the largest concentration of people of Indian origin across the entire United States of America. Not surprisingly, Edison has also turned into a cynosure for various Indian cultural events featuring internationally recognized artists.

Also referred to as Little India, the famous Oak Tree Road is located in the city of Edison. In January 2022, Sam Joshi of Indian origin was elected as the mayor of Edison for the first time.

