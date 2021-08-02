Xiaomi POCO F3 GT India Release: Check Price, Full Specifications

Leading smartphone brand POCO has unveiled another device- POCO F3 GT, with an aim to offer a phone with top-notch features in the mid-premium segment in India. The new smartphone features 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset for top-end performance.

The new POCO F3 GT will be available in three storage variants- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999. You can choose from Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours. It is reported that POCO helped Xiaomi gain 28 per cent shipment share in the April-June quarter in India.

The specifications of F3 GT include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+. The display has thin bezels with corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection at the front and back.

Besides this, the phone weighing about 205 grams is made out of metal and has different design elements. The smartphone also has a strong grip to hold the phonewith one hand. It also has an automatic brightness level and the colour reproduction remains intact even when viewed from different angles.

Camera: 64 megapixels (MP) Primary camera with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera comes with a 16 MP lens

Battery: Li-Po 5065 mAh, non-removable.

Charging: Fast charging 67W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Features: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass sensors.

The pricing of the device is increasing each week for the coming two weeks as part of a ‘Mad Reverse Pricing’ offer that started on July 26. So it would be better to go for it quickly, if you wish to own one and flaunt the device.