Godrej & Boyce’s MEP Business Bags INR 107 Crs Order From Bangalore International Airport

Bangalore: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Public health engineering) has been awarded an MEP contract worth INR 107 Crores for the Bangalore International Airport (BLR Airport) project. The company was a preferred partner given the scale of the project and the short timeline of six months for its completion.

The scope of the project comprises a Multi-Model Transportation Hub (MMTH) that will be built between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru International Airport and will cover roughly 9 lakh square feet. Once Terminal 2 is operational, the MMTH will be able to meet the current and future needs of both people and luggage movement. The goal of this MMTH is to have closed parking with retail development at the ground level. With the creation of 75 kilometers of piping and 200 kilometers of cables, Godrej MEP will deliver the project in just under 6 months.

Commenting on this, Pravin Rawool, AVP & Business Head – Godrej MEP, said, “We are thrilled to be delivering our first significant MEP project for BLR Airport within a short span of six months. The government's quest for enhancing the country's infrastructure has resulted in the creation and renovation of airports all over India. To maintain the structure's safety and comfort, airports require crucial MEP measures. These systems are the central nervous system of any building. Our services not only augment operational efficiency but also aid in the efficient use of limited community resources. With the execution of this order, we hope to continue offering competent mechanical, electrical, and firefighting services that are critical to the operation and safety of infrastructure projects."

The government has placed a heavy emphasis on infrastructure growth, propelling India’s development and GDP. The new policies announced by the Indian government would ensure the timely execution of the world-class infrastructure in the country, establishing India's new global identity.

To support the implementation of infrastructure projects, MEP Design & EPC are very critical. Godrej & Boyce aims to achieve 25% growth by FY23. With the delivery of its MEP expertise for the BLR Airport project in the next six months, the company will showcase its excellence in the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing space through installations that constitute Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Electrical, HVAC, PHE and FPS systems for Bangalore International Airport Limited.