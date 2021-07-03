Can You Make Money From Your Instagram Stories? 

Social media giant, Facebook has a different approach to attracting its users with special features. Recently, it announced that new tools are being introduced on Instagram to help creators earn money. With this new feature of “Instagram Exclusive Stories”, the creators can partner with companies, sell their own merchandise, earn money from followers and also from the ads that run against their video content.

Facebook said, “Creators have always used Instagram to share products they love, and people trust their favourite accounts for inspiration and new products. Today, select creators can tag products from the brands they work with or use Shops if they have their own product line.”

“We want to give more access to them with the shopping tools and allow them to get rewarded for the purchases they drive,” it added.

However, the new feature is still under testing mode. This tool would allow creators to share the products with their followers by posting them in their stories and also in highlights if the creators add them there. Facebook is being extra careful in developing the new feature. One cannot take screenshots of the stories.

As per sources, the brand promotions are made visible to those who achieved the creator badge from Instagram. If a user wants to see them, they should not only be a follower but also become a member of the creator’s account. However, this membership feature is initially provided free of charge will later ask money to become a member.