Zomaland Carnival Comes to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Zomaland will be held in Hyderabad on January 21 & 22, and people can buy tickets using Simpl, 1-tap checkout. Simpl is the preferred payments partner for Zomaland by Zomato, India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival. The Hyderabad edition of Zomaland will take place at GMR Arena.

Win an All-Expense Paid Luxury Trip to Dubai with Simpl at Zomaland’23

Participants at Zomaland in Hyderabad can also win an all-expense paid 2-day/3-night trip to Dubai. The lucky winner gets couple tickets to fly Emirates to Dubai and stay at the Burj Khalifa. They will also enjoy a royal dining experience at a Michelin Star Restaurant in Dubai. For more details, visit the Simpl Zone at Zomaland.

Simpl will also host a ‘Simpl Zone’ with games such as mini golf and lots more. Visitors to the Simpl Zone can relish Papacream ice creams for Re.1 at the Simpl Zone.

Hyderabad, get ready to savor the best in food and entertainment

The 2-day Zomaland carnival in Hyderabad will host an array of delectable fare from over 30 of the best food and restaurant brands, including KS Bakers, Shoyu, Concu, Haiku, Minyu – The Asian Affair, 10 Pounder Pizza, Barbeque Pride, Leon’s Burgers & Wings, Makers of Milkshakes, Amritsari Aangan and many more.

Artists’ lineup for the Hyderabad leg of the Zomaland season 3 includes Anuv Jain, KING, Rahul Dua, The Yellow Diary, Zaeden, Dikshant, Tranquil, Priyanka Nath, Pina Colada Blues, Vanishree Sahu, Kasyap and Gaurav Kapoor.

Zomaland by Zomato is being held in seven Indian cities with 350+ food eateries, top-notch entertainment, and fun carnival games. After a successful debut in Pune followed by Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi Zomaland’23 will continue its journey across other Indian cities to include Bengaluru, and Kolkata all the way through till February 2023.

“Simpl is delighted to be in ‘City of Food’ Hyderabad as the official powered-by partner for Zomaland season 3 enabling a swift ticket-buying experience for Hyderabadis. With power-packed performances by stellar artist line-up and an array of food stalls, this year’s Zomaland is prepared to give you an experience of a lifetime. As Zomaland’s preferred payment partner, Simpl not only lets you book tickets to attend the carnival, but you also get to shop from over 26K+ brands available on our Simpl network,” said Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Simpl.

“We have been Zomato’s checkout partner for a long time now. We share common values: a customer-first approach that is innovation-centric and focused on ensuring a frictionless consumer experience. So, it made sense for us to extend that collaboration and sign up as Zomaland’s preferred partner for this year’s edition,” commented Nitya Sharma on the partnership with Zomato for Zomaland.

“We’re thrilled to bring Simpl to Zomaland as our preferred payment partner. As a customer and digital-first platform, we always strive to create a world-class experience for all our users. With Simpl’s pioneering product, we are glad to offer our attendees a flexible and hassle-free way to experience the carnival and empower our merchants,” said Nishant Taneja, Business Head, Zomato Live.