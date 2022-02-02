You Can Eat A Lavish Buffet Spread For Free at This Bengaluru Cafe

With changing times, the restaurant culture and café themes are also changing. People are now looking for unique concepts and like exploring new places. One such unique concept café opened in Bengaluru where diners are to pay for every minute spent there.

Yes, you read that right. At the ‘Minute Bistro’, opened at Kasturi Nagar in Bengaluru, a diner is to pay Rs 5 for every minute they spend there. It is owned by Nithin Kamath of Zerodha.Com fame and event specialist Enayat Ansari.

The owners shared that they are not spending any money on advertising and publicity. Nowadays word of mouth will spread faster. Instead of spending amount on ads, they believe that this unique concept will spread automatically. It gets people talking, Ansari shared. Well, it is true as these days all it takes is one video on social media and people get intrigued.

Minute Bistro might see good number of customers paying a visit. But with the mindset of the audience wanting something new everytime, the café will have to keep upgrading. This is to stay in the game.