Yataii Reopens at Shangri-La Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A gourmet dining address in the city, Shangri-La Bengaluru offers diners a plethora of authentic and modern cuisines in awe-inspiring settings.

Yattai, an authentic and contemporary Japanese restaurant on Level 18, reopens bringing flavours from the land of the rising sun. Set amid a relaxing and inviting atmosphere, the ambience draws inspiration from Zen philosophy creating a sense of balance and harmony.

The menu features intricate Japanese delicacies including an array of Sushi and Sashimi, Salads, Teppanyaki specials, Okonomiyaki, Gyoza, Tempura, and Robatayaki, Nimono, Yakimeshi and more. Diners can also savour Kaiseki, a curated multi-course traditional meal.

Yataii is now open for dinner from Wednesday to Monday between 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To know more, diners can call +91 80 4512 6450

