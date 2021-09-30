Watch FSSAI's Video On How To Check Adulteration Of Chilli Powder

Sep 30, 2021, 15:07 IST
Watch FSSAI's Video On How To Check Adulteration Of Chilli Powder - Sakshi Post

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a video demonstrating a technique to determine whether chilli powder is adulterated.

A technique to screen for adulteration in red chilli powder was demonstrated in a video by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). It entails dissolving a teaspoon of chilli powder in water and rubbing the residue on the hand to examine it. Grittiness in the residue indicates the presence of brick powder, whereas soapy residue indicates the presence of soapstone, according to the FSSAI.

Tags: 
Lifestyle News
National News
food
FSSAI
Food Safety
Advertisement
Back to Top