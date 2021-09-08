Try Chef Sanjyot Keer's Churma Laddoo Recipe This Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner and if you are one of those frantically look for some sweet recipes for festive bhog, here we are with Chef Sanjyot Keer's special recipe of Churma Laddoo, a favourite of Lord Ganesh.

Churma laddoo Preparation Time

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Serves: 12-14 medium size laddoos

Churma Laddoo Ingredients List

• Karkara atta 500 grams/3&1/4th cup

• Ghee ½ cup

• Luke warm water 3/4th cup

• Ghee 300 gm/ 1+1/3rd cup (for shallow frying)

• Jaiphal 1/4th (grated)

• Gud 250 gm/1+1/2 cup

• Poppy seeds to coat

How to Make Churma Laddoo Recipe