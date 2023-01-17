Top Baking Trends of 2023

For all the bakers out there! Making 2023 a little sweeter by adopting sustainable bakery practices, with an aim to not only help the environment but also captivate and retain customers. We can work together and make this trend popular and relevant in the coming years.

As a professional baker and culinary instructor, I've had the privilege of watching the world of baking evolve over the years. Baking has always been a popular pastime, but it has become even more popular in the past few years as people have spent more time at home during the pandemic. As we look ahead to 2023, it's clear that baking will continue to stand the test of time by incorporating new and exciting recipes and trends emerging all the time.

This year, there are a few trends that I think will continue to be particularly popular in the world of baking. Firstly, the increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan baking versus traditional baked goods has led to the development of a wide range of innovative recipes that showcase the versatility of plant-based ingredients. This vegan baking trend includes using plant-based milk, flour, and sweeteners in baking, as well as incorporating more fruits, vegetables, and nuts into baked goods. Simultaneously, people are also seeking gluten-free options, which has led bakers to experiment with flours made from grains like oats, sorghum, millet, and quinoa, as well as nut flours like almond and coconut. These flours have added unique flavours and textures to baked goods and made them more nutritious.

Another trend that has satisfied and will continue to satisfy in the coming years as well, is the palate of many people is the use of unusual and exotic flavours in baking. From matcha, turmeric, lavender, or a rare combination of sweet and savoury, bakers are experimenting with bold flavours in cookies and cakes to bread and pastries. Not only do these flavours bring a unique twist to traditional baked goods, but they also offer health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants.

Classic baking recipes are also becoming popular again, with flavours like lavender, Earl Grey tea, and cardamom making a comeback. As diabetes rates continue to rise worldwide, there has also been a trend toward using natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup instead of refined sugar. These classic flavours and ingredients are not only nostalgically satisfying but also offer healthier alternatives to traditional recipes.

Sourdough bread, which has existed for centuries, became popular during the 2020 quarantine baking trend. It seems that it will continue to be a staple in the baking world because of people's deep affection for its unique flavour and texture. Sourdough bread has become the first choice across the globe, not only because it's delicious, but also because it is healthier, and contains more fibre than other types of bread.

A major trend that emerged after the pandemic in the baking sector is a shift toward more interactive and experimental baking of regional styles. From Middle Eastern pastries to Asian-inspired bread, there is always something for everyone to try. This trend involves a variety of options from taking online baking classes or workshops to trying out DIY kits to simply looking up recipes from different parts of the world and attempting to recreate them at home.

All these trends show that the baking world is brimming with endless possibilities for creativity and innovation, especially after the outbreak of the pandemic. The world of baking is constantly evolving and embracing new flavours and techniques, so there's always something new to discover, shake things up in the baking recipes and try techniques that can be a potential trend in forthcoming years. Happy baking!

The article is authored by Chef Rakhee Vaswani