Teen Baker and Author Wows Celebrities With Novel Designs

Teen baker and author, Nysa Adurkar is becoming the ‘new favorite baker’ in the town. This 17-year-old baker has been appreciated by many celebrities for her customized cakes. Celebrities like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Manine De, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, Sriti Jha, to name a few have received stunningly designed cakes from her. The young baker states “As I discovered my passion for baking, I found that this therapeutic process was not as complex as the world considered it to be. While certain recipes took more time to master, I realized some easy ways to make even the most elaborate looking desserts,”

On Friendship day, actress Maninee De sent Nysa's cakes to three of her friends, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Aneri Vajani and Sriti Jha- she also dedicated a post on her Instagram about Nysa's baking skills. She said ‘Nysa has mastered a lot of things at a young age. She goes above and beyond the popular patisserie to innovate seasonal delicacies too.’

Being a big Rang De Basanti fan, Nysa has also sent a customized cake, on the birthday of famous Indian filmmaker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. She embedded his Filmfare awards, movies, and love for cameras on the cake.

On Doctor’s Day, she also sent her love with cake to Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, an Indian model, actress, and Doctor. Dr. Govitrikar is known as ‘Beauty with Brains’, she still stands as the only Indian model with a medical doctor's degree and psychological qualification.

Nysa has been baking for the past 8 years and has compiled all her recipes into a book ‘Whip and Whisks’. The book has received a lot of attention and love from the people and the earnings of this book will be given to her social initiative ‘Joys of Baking’ to allow children from all social strata to enjoy birthday cakes.