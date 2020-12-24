StatEATstics 2020: Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa Most Ordered Food In Lockdown, Bengaluru Tops The List

Swiggy revealed its year end list ‘World from Home’ and shared what was the most ordered food in India. According to the StatEATstics report, Biryani was the most ordered food of 2020. It could be veg or non-veg, but Biryani remained at the top.

Biryani was No.1 on the list and was followed by Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Fried rice and lastly Garlic bread.

The report was titled World from Home (WFH) because most of the delivery this year was done at home. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, people mostly made their orders from home. Swiggy made five times more deliveries at Home when compared to offices or workplaces in January to March months. This figure later increased to nine times in April and May.

Due to most of the celebrations being done this year, Swiggy received many cake orders as well. 6,56,174 birthday cakes deliveries were made post lockdown.

When it comes to the city that ordered food the most, Bengaluru became the winner. The users even gave high tips to the delivery persons. After Bengaluru, it was Mumbai that came in second. Followed by Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.