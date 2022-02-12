Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day by Including These Foods Suggested by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Valentine’s Day is soon approaching and the perfect time to spice up your relationship is now! Expensive dinners and gifts are so last season instead show your loved one how much you care for them by putting together an intimate meal that will add an extra zing to your love life. It is a proven fact that certain foods are likely to make you feel extra romantic than others. Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggests what can be incorporated for a perfect dinner for a dreamy night.

“A little thought goes a long way, understand your partner‘s food preferences. Keep the food multidimensional, play with different textures, experiment with flavours, make sure what you cook and present not only looks and tastes nice but also smells great. Always pick fresh fruits and vegetables from the market. However, remember that these pass through many hands, which can lead to germs being transferred. So, clean your produce with a natural action fruit and vegetable wash like Nimwash that washes away pesticides as well as germs and ensures that they are safe to be consumed. These small gestures make it more personal and are sure to earn you extra brownie points!” says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Keep reading to know Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s favourite aphrodisiac foods that will help you have the Valentine’s Day of your dreams:

Drumstick-

Commonly known as moringa is considered a superfood as it is packed with several vital nutrients along with aphrodisiac properties that helps in improving testosterone levels and libido. Add Moringa to make a tasty soup or use the blanched leaves to jazz up your salad.

Chili peppers-

Including chilies in your meals will stimulate your nerve endings and the capsaicin found in chili peppers releases feel-good endorphins. The great Aztec Emperor Montezuma used to drink chocolate and chilies daily during his preparation for his visits to his concubines.

Avocados-

Avocados have been considered a sexual stimulant since 200 BC. Whether it’s their high levels of vitamin E that’s known for making your skin glow or vitamin B6 and folic acid that helps in increasing your energy and stabilizes the hormones. On toast, guacamole, salad, the options are endless.

Watermelon-

Watermelon is rich in citrulline, an amino acid that’s known to relax and dilate blood vessels. Add crunchy water melons cubes with feta, mint and lemon for a bowl of God food.

Figs-

Figs were known to be more precious than gold to ancient greeks and it was Cleopatra’s favourite food. The fibers, iron, potassium, and minerals in figs are known to have great benefits for skin and overall health. Use them in sauces or just to tease the taste buds after the meal with some fresh cream.

Pomegranates-

Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite is said to have planted the first ever pomegranate tree. It was seen as a symbol of fertility and sensuality. The tiny seeds are rich in zinc, which fuels the male libido, as well as the polyphenols such as flavonoids and tannins, are said to boost female libido. Sprinkle them over your meal for a hint of sweet tartness.

Strawberries-

According to ancient Greek myth, strawberries are supposed to be Aphrodite’s favourite food. It has many benefits such as it boosts the adrenal gland, promotes blood flow and great heart health, produces extra helpings of estrogen, aids in promoting a healthy sex drive.

Honey-

Honey has been considered an aphrodisiac for centuries, boron present in honey provides a natural boost of energy, helps in regulating levels of progesterone and estrogen in our bodies. Fun fact- The word ‘honeymoon’ was derived from mead, an alcoholic drink made from fermented honey and water that was given mostly to newlyweds.