South Korea’s GOPIZZA Comes to Hyderabad

With the beginning of the new year begins the journey of GOPIZZA’s extensive growth plans to establish 100 outlets across India by the end of 2023.

The popular Korean HQ Pizza brand, GOPIZZA, is set to launch its first store in Hyderabad, Telangana. The outlet opens on the 2nd Floor of Sarath City Mall, HITEC City on the 11th of January 2023, with Female Actor Madhu Shalini as the chief guest for this grand opening! With massive expansion plans for the Indian market, GOPIZZA has taken its significant first step through this launch in Hyderabad and a new outlet at Regatipalli in Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh. As GOPIZZA progresses from its current 20 successful stores, it aims to establish over 100 operational outlets across the country by the end of 2023.

What started out as an idea from Founder Jae Won (Jay) Lim’s food truck in South Korea, is now a favorite pizza brand with more than 200 stores across South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, India, and Hongkong. GOPIZZA maintains its quality and efficiency at every one of its locations by using patented in-house technology - The GOVEN, an automatic pizza oven, the 'GOBOT' a cooperative robot, and the 'AI Smart Topping Table' to ensure timely, standardized quality and service to customers at all outlets. GOPIZZA, is known for its single-serve, oval shape, fire-baked pizza with quick serving speed and affordable price.

Mahesh Reddy, CEO, GOPIZZA India at the launch said “We are thrilled to be bringing GOPIZZA to the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Our commitment to using only the freshest ingredients and bringing our unique blend of flavors at very competitive pricing has made us one of the most loved pizza brands, and we can't wait for the people of Hyderabad to experience it for themselves. We are confident that our menu will be a success with the local community and we look forward to being a part of the city's thriving food scene”.

Talking about the company’s future plans in Telangana, Mahesh Reddy added “Telangana and AP are key strategic growth markets for us and we are looking at opening 50 new outlets together in both states in the next 2 years."

At a GOPIZZA outlet, every step of ‘pizza making’ is redesigned to enable a one-manned operation in a small kitchen. The GOVEN is a patented oven that bakes six single-serving pizzas to perfection in three minutes. This oven improves efficiency and allows employees to spend time on less tedious work. The 'GOBOT' is a cooperative robot that cuts pizza, sprinkles the proper sauce, and even manages it so that it doesn't cool down, and the ' AI Smart Topping Table' tracks and monitors the toppings on a pizza in real-time through AI technology developed in-house. This ensures the same quality and service to customers around the world.

After recently raising INR 200 Cr in the Series C funding, GOPIZZA is excited to bring state-of-the-art food technology to more locations in the fastest-growing market in the world. It aims to establish outlets in Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and other key Tier 2 cities including Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kochi, in the next few years. Globally, encouraged by its successful run in Singapore and South Korea, GOPIZZA is now looking to open into new markets of Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States.

