Shangri-La Bengaluru Launches Exquisite Forbidden City Brunch

Shangri-La Bengaluru Embarks on a Culinary Adventure With Exclusive buffet-on-the-table Experience at Shang Palace

Bengaluru: Shangri-La Bengaluru introduces vibrant Chinese fare at the award-winning restaurant, Shang Palace. An ode to the legendary Forbidden City Palace, this exclusive brunch presents a multitude of offerings curated by Executive Chef, Ashok Bandaru.

Perfected by the culinary masters at Shang Palace, the brunch offers live barbecue carvings such as Cantonese Roasted Duck, Crispy Chicken with Five-spice Salt and Roasted Pork Belly inspired by the Dai Pai Dong stalls in Hong Kong.

From signature Pan-fried Jiaozi to translucent Crystal Dumplings and savoury Yum Cha delights, guests can indulge in a limitless serving of dim sums with never-ending options. Some of the key highlights are Baby Pok Choi and Napa Cabbage Jiaozi, Shanghainese Xiaolongbao, Asparagus & Radish Crystal Dumplings, Chicken Shiu Mai and Stir-fried Turnip Cake with XO Sauce. Also served is a range of Cha Chaan Teng specials including wok-fried Rice, Noodles and mouth-watering stir-fried mains.

To elevate the buffet-on-the-table experience, guests along with their loved ones can enjoy an interactive Hot Pot session with a plethora of flavourful broths and picks such as assorted vegetables, Mushroom Baskets, Seafood, Meat Cuts and Noodles served with create-your-own dipping sauce.

The highlight of the afternoon is the spectacular live mixologist showmanship churning out refreshing Asian-inspired beverages on-call.

For a moment of sweetness, guests can end their meal with classic Chinese desserts including Chilled Mango Cream Sago with Pomelo, Bolo Yau (Pineapple Bun with Butter), Black Sesame Dumplings in Ginger Syrup and more.

The Forbidden City Brunch is priced at INR 2450 plus taxes with soft beverages and INR 3999 plus taxes with alcoholic beverages. The offer is available every Saturday from 12.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. at Shang Palace.

For more information, guests can call +91 80 4512 6440 or email shangpalace.slbl@shangri-la.com