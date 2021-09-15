The Season of Khushiyan by Hilton at Conrad Bengaluru

It is time for the festive season to shine bright and Conrad Bengaluru introduces Khushiyan by Hilton, a gourmet collection of carefully curated sweets. As every Indian table has its most awaited course, there are no surprises that desserts steal the show and Conrad Bengaluru has a decadent assortment to choose from. The traditional mithais with a touch of modern handcrafted desserts, is an amalgamation of all things sweet and wonderful.

The Culinary Director, Chef Praveen Shetty, along with his team have put together these fine boxes, introducing a unique product that is the perfect accompaniment to the festive season. The box includes, Pistachio Baklava- a crisp layered filo and pistachio to cater to your festive sweet cravings. Indulge yourself with the Chocolate Barfi, made with corgi cocoa and rich Belgium chocolate nibs. Next on the list is a modern take on the traditional Indian sweet, Karanja - a filo pastry filled with coconut and condensed milk, presented in a potli style. Anjeer and Rose Petal Peda is a classic fusion of aromatic rose and figs with fresh milk made from fig jam with khoya along with dehydrated rose petals. The besan and saffron laddu is a favourite made from Kosher besan flour roasted with ghee and sugar.

“This festive season savour "Khushiyan by Hilton" an amalgamation of sweets & treats bundled creatively for gifting purposes by our team at Conrad Bengaluru. We bring an array of Pistachio Baklava, Chocolate Barfi, Karanja, Anjeer, and Rose Petal Peda. A box filled with happiness, an offering for your family from ours”, says Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru.

With all this and more, Conrad Bengaluru is ready to kickstart the season on a sweet note with Khushiyan. The selection of products are now available across all Hilton Hotels in the country. So go ahead, experience Khushiyan in true Hilton Style.